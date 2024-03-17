Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball gets CIT Bid, plays Alabama A&M at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team accepted a bid to the 2024 CollegeInsider.com Postseason Basketball Tournament. It will host Alabama A&M for a Wednesday 7:00pm tipoff on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Tickets will be available for purchase at 10:00am, Monday.

This is Austin Peay State University’s second trip to the CIT and first since 2018 when they went 1-1, defeating Louisiana-Monroe and falling to Illinois-Chicago.

The game also marks just the fifth post-conference tournament home game in program history and first since the 2018 CIT contests.

Austin Peay (19-15, 10-6 ASUN) finished fourth in the ASUN’s regular season to clinch its first berth to the ASUN Championship.

Austin Peay State University defeated North Florida in a 101-98 overtime thriller during the quarterfinals and followed the performance with a 77-71 win against North Alabama in the semifinals, additionally clinching the APSU Govs’ first championship game appearance since the 2016 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

Austin Peay State University finished as the runner-up in the ASUN Championship, falling to Stetson in the title match.

