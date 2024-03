Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis gets swept by Queens, 7-0

Charlotte, NC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 7-0 decision to Queens on Sunday at the Howard Levine Tennis Center.

Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis picked up a 7-6 win in doubles matches against Connor Enslin and Arenui Luethi. Sota Minami and Aeneas Schuab fell to Ram Mude and Win Steveker, while Javier Tortajada and Bodi van Galen were defeated by Laurenz Blickwede and Filippo Verdese.

The APSU Govs fell in straight sets to the Royals on courts 1-6.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis hosts Stetson on March 22nd at the Governor Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay vs. Queens Results

Singles

Doubles