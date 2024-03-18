APSU Soccer adds Grant Stidham to coaching staff

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University head soccer coach Kim McGowan has added assistant coach Grant Stidham to her coaching staff for the 2024 campaign.

“We are amped up to add Grant to our staff and program,” said McGowan. “He brings a great energy to our environment and I know will make an impact with our goalkeeper unit. It’s an exciting time to be a Gov, and with Grant our program continues to GET BETTER!”

Stidham comes to Clarksville after serving as the goalkeeper coach for UNC-Asheville’s women’s soccer program during the 2023 season.

During his lone season on the Bulldogs’ sideline, UNCA goalkeepers combined for a 1.12 goals-against average – the lowest mark in the program’s digital record-keeping era – while also tallying five shutouts and helping the program finish with its first winning record since 2005 at 7-6-4.

In addition to his work with the Bulldogs’ keepers, Stidham also held multiple other duties such as assisting the head coach in the supervision and development of practice, collaborating with staff for contacts, visits, and other recruiting activities, assisting with camps and clinics, assisting with game management duties for spring and fall seasons, and much more.

Stidham also served as the assistant goalkeeper director and classic coach for the Highland Football Club, and helped to direct and plan practice sessions for payers and high school goalkeepers between 14-18 years old, while coaching the U16 team to its first tournament win at the Coastal Carolina Spring Tournament.

“I would like to say thank you to Coach McGowan, Borman, and Prather for this opportunity! I am excited to meet the team and hit the ground running!” said Stidham.

A 2023 UNC-Asheville graduate, Stidham was a member of the Bulldogs’ men’s soccer team from 2018-23 and made six starts between the pipes across his nine appearances.

