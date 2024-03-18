APSU Women’s Basketball’s Shamarre Hale Named to ASUN All-Tournament Team

Atlanta, GA – Shamarre Hale of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team has been named to the Atlantic Sun Conference All-Tournament team, the league announced on Saturday.

A First Team All-ASUN selection, Hale averaged 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Governors in their three games in the ASUN Championship.

Her 27-point performance in the first round against Kennesaw State matched the most scored by a Gov this season. She went 11-for-11 from the field and 5-for-5 from the free throw line to lead the APSU Govs to a 73-60 victory over the Owls.

The Chicago native had 20 points in the ASUN Semifinal game against Florida Gulf Coast, shooting 61.5 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds.

Hale led the Governors with 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game this season, and finished the year leading the ASUN with her 61.3 field-goal percentage, ranking eighth in Division I.