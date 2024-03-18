Calling All Vendors: Apply Now for the Women of Clarksville Expo to be held August 24th

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville will hold its fourth annual Women of Clarksville Expo on August 24th, 2024, at the Wilma Rudolph Events Center, and applications for participating vendors are now available.

This free event invites everyone to shop, eat, and participate in a series of workshops. Free health screenings, food trucks, and other local vendors will be available.

“The Women’s Expo is a perennial favorite event that brings women from around the region together to learn, network, and discover the growing number of opportunities for women,” said Clarksville First Lady Cynthia Pitts.

“The theme this year is “Stronger Together,” and will be even better than in years past. I hope to see you there.”

Vendor Applications Available

The City is seeking 65 vendors from the community to take part in the Women of Clarksville Expo. Vendors should be geared toward women’s health and wellness, fashion, and hobbies. Food vendors are also needed for the event.

Vendors will receive a booth space with one table and two chairs. Table covers will not be provided.

Due to space limitations, the number of vendors will be limited to the first 65. Registrations received after that limit is reached will be placed on a waiting list. If you are selected as a vendor, we will follow up with additional paperwork.

To apply as a vendor, click here.

If you are interested in being a sponsor for the Expo, please contact Veronica Williams at veronica.williams@cityofclarksville.com