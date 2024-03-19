APSU Baseball’s Jon Jon Gazdar named ASUN Player of the Week

Atlanta, GA – In a week highlighted by his eight-RBI outing at Lipscomb Saturday, Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar earned the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Baseball Player of the Week award Monday.

Gazdar, a Walnut Creek, California product, notched his third four-hit day of the season in the Govs’ Saturday win against Lipscomb. He went 4-for-4 with eight RBI, a triple, a home run, and three runs scored. Gazdar contributed to each of the APSU Govs’ first nine runs scored, posting seven RBI and three runs scored in his first three plate appearances.

His eight-RBI day was the third time in program history a Governors’ batter has scored eight RBI or more in a game. Gazdar’s effort matched Tyler Farrar’s 2008 outing against Morehead State for the second-most single-game RBI in a game. It also was two shy of the program record 10 RBI set by Kevin Sipe during the 1971 season.

Gazdar closed the series with a 2-for-4 performance that included a double and an RBI, along with two runs scored. He helped the APSU Govs win the three-game ASUN series at Lipscomb, 2-1, by batting .500 (6-for-12) with nine RBI and five runs scored.

The weekend set capped an impressive week for the Governors’ shortstop. He began the week with a 1-for-5 effort against Western Kentucky, which also included an RBI.

Gazdar is the fourth Austin Peay State University baseball athlete to earn an ASUN weekly honor. He joins catcher Trevor Conley (February 26th), pitcher Andrew Devine (February 26th), and second baseman Ambren Voitik (March 4th).