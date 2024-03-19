APSU Women’s Golf comes in Third at Bama Beach Bash

Gulf Shores, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a final-round 302 and finished the weather-shortened Bama Beach Bash tied for third place with a score of 595, Tuesday at the par-72, 6,002-yard Gulf Shores Golf Club.

Austin Peay and UNC Asheville finished the 36-hole event tied for third place and were just eight shots behind second-place Oral Roberts. The APSU Govs were also nine strokes ahead of fifth-place Central Arkansas and were 10 strokes better than sixth-place North Carolina A&T.

Sam Houston won the Bama Beach Bash with an aggregate score of 585, while Oral Roberts’ Avery Blake was the individual medalist with a score of two-under 142.

Kaley Campbell shot an even-par 72 in the final round, picking up 17 spots on the leaderboard to finish tied for eighth and lead the Governors with a score of 147. Kady Foshaug carded a four-over 76 in the second round and finished tied for 14th with a two-round score of 148.

Jillian Breedlove gained four spots on the leaderboard in the final round by shooting a three-over 75; she finished the event tied for 17th with a score of 149. Erica Scutt carded the final counting score for Austin Peay, shooting a 79 to finish the event tied for 24th with a score of 151.

Rounding out the lineup, Maggie Glass shot an 83 and finished the tournament tied for 85th with a score of 165.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team continues its Gulf Coast swing when it tees off at Lipscomb’s Lady Bisons Classic, Friday-Sunday, at Bay Point Golf Club in Panama City, Florida.

For news and updates, follow APSU women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.