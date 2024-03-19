Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball excepts CIT invite, will host Hugh Durham Classic at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team has accepted an invitation to participate in the Collegeinsider.com Postseason Tournament (CIT) and will host the Hugh Durham Classic at F&M Bank Arena on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024.

Tipoff is set for 7:00pm, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. March is here, and the Govs need your support!

“We are looking forward to another great opportunity to represent the Peay inside F&M Bank Arena!” Austin Peay State University men’s basketball head coach Corey Gipson said. “We take the postseason very seriously and consider it an honor having an opportunity to compete in the CIT. The energy of the 6th Man has been electric this season. We will see you Wednesday at 7:00pm.”

It has been an incredible first season at F&M Bank Arena for Austin Peay Men’s and Women’s basketball. This has been part of a very special opening year that started with the grand opening of the new venue in July 2023. The Arena has seen record crowds for Professional Bull Riding, Harlem Globetrotters, and WWE NXT Vengeance Day.

Tickets available now on Ticketmaster.

Box office will be open starting at 12:00pm on Wednesday. Doors open at 6:00pm.

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by SS&E. Ford Ice Center offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. Fans can stay updated on everything relating to F&M Bank Arena by following @fmbankarena on all social media platforms.

Visit myfmbankarena.com for all arena policies and procedures. Approved bags, including medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR bags (12” x 12” x 6”) and NON-CLEAR bags (6.5” x 4.5” or smaller), will be permitted following screening.