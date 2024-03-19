Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf places Fifth at Twin Oaks Intercollegiate

Springfield, MO – Led by a third-round seven-under 64 from freshman Seth Smith, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot three-under 281 in the final two rounds of Missouri State’s Twin Oaks Intercollegiate Tuesday and finished in fifth place with an aggregate score of even-par 852 at Twin Oaks Country Club.

Austin Peay State University finished three shots behind fourth-place Drake and six shots behind Missouri State. The Governors were one stroke ahead of SIU Edwardsville and Lindenwood, who finished tied for sixth, and four strokes ahead of North Iowa and Omaha, who finished tied for eighth.

Oral Roberts won the Twin Oaks Intercollegiate with a three-round score of 834, while Missouri State’s Max Kreikemeier and Oral Roberts’ Jackson Drake tied for individual medalist honors after shooting seven-under 206.

After shooting an even-par 71 in the second round, Smith’s seven-under 64 in the final round tied Dustin Korte (2013), Erik Barnes (2008), and Yoshio Yamamoto (2005) for the second-best 18-hole score in Austin Peay State University history. Smith’s final round score was just three shots off Chris Baker’s APSU record of 61, which he shot at the 2015 Grub Mart Intercollegiate at Silver Lakes on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

Smith used eight birdies in the final round to finish the tournament tied for 10th with an aggregate score of three-under 210. Jakob Falk Schollert also finished tied for 10th after shooting a one-over 72 in the second round and a one-under 70 in the third round.

Reece Britt finished the suspended second round by firing seven birdies and shooting a five-under 66. Britt carded six-over 77 in the third round and finished the tournament tied for 43rd with a score of 218.

Morgan Robinson closed the second round with a one-over 72 and shot a four-over 75 in the third round; he finished tied for 47th with a score of 219. Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Daniel Love posted a five-over 76 in the second round and one-over 72 in the third round to finish tied for 59th with a score of 224.

While playing as an individual, Michael Long finished the second round with a score of five-over 76 before shooting a four-over 75 in the final round to close the tournament tied for 63rd with a score of 225.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team is back in action when it competes at the Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate, April 1st-3rd, at the True Blue Golf Club in Pawleys Island, South Carolina.

For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.