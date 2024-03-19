Austin Peay State University Softball travels to Murfreesboro to play Middle Tennessee

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will step out of Atlantic Sun Conference play briefly to face Middle Tennessee on Wednesday at Blue Raider Field, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, as the Governors and Blue Raiders continue their long mid-state rivalry. The game is set for 5:00pm.

The Governors (14-13, 0-3 ASUN) enter the contest having lost their last for games, including three ASUN Conference games at North Florida this past weekend, while Middle Tennessee (13-18, 2-4 CUSA) won the final game of its three-game Conference USA series versus Louisiana Tech this past weekend.

Austin Peay State University is led offensively by junior first baseman Kylie Campbell, who enters the contest batting .424, with three doubles, three triples and a home run, wile scoring a team best 21 runs and driving in 16.

Campbell is followed by freshman centerfielder Brie Howard, who is batting at a .393 clip, with two doubles, a triple and a team-high five home runs. She also leads the team with 23 RBIS and has scored 12 runs.

A trio of other APSU Govs are also batting over .300 after 27 games this spring, led by Gabi Apiag (.317, 4 2B, 8 RBI), Kendyl Weinzapfel (.308, 2 HR, 15 RBI) and Macee Roberts (.306, 5 2B, 14 RBI).

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel (8-8, 2.60 ERA, 85 K’s) leads the APSU Govs pitching staff, while Samantha Miener (3-4, 3.50 ERA, 25 K’s), Ashley Martin (2-1, 2.87 ERA, 28 K’s) and Payton Harris (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 K) have also picked up wins this season for Austin Peay State University.

For Middle Tennessee, they are led at the plate by Amaya Harris (.384, 11 2B, 19 RBI) while in the circle, Kamryn Carcich (8-9, 2.54 ERA, 45 K’s) has been the workhorse of the Blue raiders pitching staff.

Between the Lines

The game between the Governors and Blue Raiders will be the 58th overall meeting between the two programs, the ninth-most played in APSU history, with the Govs trailing in the all-time series, 18-39.

Jordan Benefiel needs two wins to become just the third pitcher in program history to reach 50 career wins.

Jordan Benefiel needs 3.2 innings pitched to become the sixth Austin Peay State University pitcher to reach 500 innings pitched in her career.

Morgan Zuege needs three hits to reach 100 for her career.

