CMCSS March 2024 Administrator Announcements

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) made the following administrator announcements on March 13th, 2024.

Hal Bedell has been selected as the Interim Principal of Kenwood Middle School, replacing Jeremiah Davis who is resigning to pursue other opportunities. Bedell currently serves as the Principal Mentor at Kenwood Middle School after serving two years as the principal of Horizons Academy in Todd County, KY.

He retired from CMCSS in 2021 after a 23-year career with the District. Bedell served for three years as the administrator for the Early Technical College at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, thirteen years as the principal of Kenwood High School, and seven years as an assistant principal and teacher.

Prior to joining CMCSS, he was a Communications, Operations, and Intelligence Sergeant for the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne). He earned his M.Ed. in Educational Administration and B.S. in Public Management from Austin Peay State University.

“I am honored to assume the role of Interim Principal at Kenwood Middle School,” stated Bedell. “With 18 years of my life as a teacher and administrator on the Kenwood campus, I have had the opportunity to work with amazing students, staff, faculty, community, and leadership at all levels throughout the district. I am looking forward to working together with all stakeholders to ensure the future success of this incredible school.”

Kim Parker has been selected as the assistant principal of Kirkwood Elementary School, beginning the 2024-2025 school year. Parker currently serves as a CORE Multi-Tiered Systems of Support Reading Coach for several CMCSS elementary schools.

Previously, she has served as a teacher at Rossview Elementary and Liberty Elementary schools, beginning her career with CMCSS in 1996. She has served in numerous school and district-level leadership roles, including K-2 Lead Teacher, Lead Site-Based Induction Specialist, Title I Reading Specialist, School Improvement Committee Chairperson, and TDOE Core Coach for K-2 RLA. Parker was named a Distinguished Classroom Teacher in 2002, 2006, 2015, and 2020; Teacher of the Year in 2005, 2006, 2010, 2011, and 2015; and Green Apple Award winner in 1998.

She has earned certifications for Reading 360, CORE Partners Elementary Reading, Ayers Institute Coaching Academy, and Sound Partners Instructor and has presented at several professional learning conferences.

Parker earned her Ed.S. in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University, M.Ed. in Curriculum and Instruction from Nova Southeastern University, and B.S. in Learning Foundations from Union University.