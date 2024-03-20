52.9 F
Education

Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees to hold quarterly meetings on March 22nd

Austin Peay State University Campus. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University Campus. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will host its quarterly meetings on campus on Friday, March 22nd, 2024, at 416 College Street.

The day will begin with the board’s Audit Committee meeting at 8:30am, followed by the Audit Committee, Academic Affairs Committee, Student Affairs Committee, Business and Finance Committee, and Executive Committee meetings consecutively thereafter.

The full board will meet at 10:15am or at the conclusion of the Executive Committee meeting, whichever is later.

Meetings (except as noted) are open to the public and can also be viewed via YouTube. Agendas will be posted in advance on the Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees website.

Members of the public who wish to appear before the board to comment on a topic on the agenda will need to email their name and the agenda topic to the secretary of the board at trustees@apsu.edu at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting and adhere to APSU Policy 1:010.

