Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees to hold quarterly meetings on March 22nd

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will host its quarterly meetings on campus on Friday, March 22nd, 2024, at 416 College Street.

The day will begin with the board’s Audit Committee meeting at 8:30am, followed by the Audit Committee, Academic Affairs Committee, Student Affairs Committee, Business and Finance Committee, and Executive Committee meetings consecutively thereafter.

The full board will meet at 10:15am or at the conclusion of the Executive Committee meeting, whichever is later.

[470cneter]

Meetings (except as noted) are open to the public and can also be viewed via YouTube. Agendas will be posted in advance on the Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees website .