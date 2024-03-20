Austin Peay State University Hall of Fame Athletic Trainer Chuck Kimmel Passes

Clarksville, TN – With deep sadness, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department announces that Charles “Chuck” Kimmel, its head athletic trainer for 25 years (1981-2006), passed away Tuesday night.

Kimmel, who was born in nearby Hopkinsville, Kentucky, was hired in 1981 as the department’s only full-time health professional. In fact, he was only the second athletic trainer hired by the University.

He quickly built one of the region’s most respected athletic training programs, as witnessed by the university hosting Cramer Products’ annual Student Athletic Training Workshops. In 1990, athletics director Dave Loos elevated Kimmel to assistant athletics director, where he served until his retirement in 2006. He was inducted into the Austin Peay State University Athletics Hall of Fame that same year.

In addition to his leadership at Austin Peay State University, Kimmel rose through the ranks of his profession. He was president of the Tennessee Athletic Trainers Society (TATS) from 1989-92 and was that organization’s College Athletic Trainer of the Year in 1991. Kimmel was inducted into the TATS Hall of Fame in 2001.

Kimmel also served as the Southeast Athletics Trainers Association (SEATA) committee chairman from 1981-92. He was elected president of the organization in 1998 after serving as secretary and treasurer.

The organization recognized him throughout his career, presenting him with a district award in 1988, its service award in 1997, and the SEATA Award of Merit in 2005. The organization ultimately named its Award of Merit in his honor in 2008 in recognition of his contributions to the profession of athletic training through his work in SEATA and the NATA.

Kimmel’s work at the state and regional level ultimately led to national leadership opportunities with the National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA). He was elected District 9 director in 2000 and was co-chair of the host committee for the 2000 NATA Convention. In 2001, he was elected NATA secretary/treasurer. Then in 2003, Kimmel was elected to his profession’s highest office, becoming NATA President, where he served for two years.

Kimmel was recognized by the NATA with its Athletic Trainer Service Award in 1997 and was a Most Distinguished Athletic Trainer in 2002. He was inducted into the NATA Hall of Fame in 2011.

The Ohio Valley Conference inducted Kimmel into its Hall of Fame in 2010 in recognition of his years of service to the conference, particularly as a volunteer host athletic trainer for the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments held in Nashville.

Kimmel was also named the recipient of the 2024 American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Distinguished Athletic Trainer Award before his passing.

The NATA still awards the Chuck Kimmel First-Time Attendee Award to provide students with the opportunity to attend the NATA Clinical Symposia & AT Expo. It also awards the Patty and Chuck Kimmel Scholarship, which provides an annual scholarship to a qualified athletic training student from District 9.

After he retired from Austin Peay State University, Kimmel continued teaching the next generation of athletic trainers. He was a lecturer for the College of Fine and Applied Arts and Director of Rehabilitation for the M.S. Shook Student Health Service at Appalachian State University. He was also a contributing faculty member at the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences.

Kimmel grew up in Frankfort, Kentucky, and graduated from Franklin County High School in 1972. He graduated from the University of Kentucky (1976). He served as a student athletic trainer for the football team for three seasons and for the Wildcats’ 1976 NIT basketball championship club his senior season.

He then moved to East Tennessee, where he earned his master’s degree in 1978. He later became a full-time assistant athletic trainer before coming to APSU.

Chuck is survived by his wife Patty and their three children: Chad, Meredith, and Adam.

Funeral arrangements are pending.