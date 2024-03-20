51.1 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Montgomery County announces Property Tax Relief deadline for Elderly, Disabled Property Owners, Disabled Military Veterans ends soon

By News Staff
Montgomery County Government TennesseeClarksville, Montgomery County, TN – The deadline to submit property tax relief applications and vouchers through the Montgomery County Trustee’s Office is April 5th, 2024. Supporting documents must be filed before the deadline to be considered for the program.

The County Trustee’s Office administers a state-funded tax relief and tax freeze program to help homeowners 65 and older, disabled homeowners, and disabled military veterans pay their property taxes. To qualify for elderly or disabled tax relief, you must be a homeowner, 65 and older, or disabled.

The combined 2022 income of all owners and married couples, even if they are not on the deed, cannot exceed $33,460. For disabled homeowners to qualify for a tax freeze, the homeowner must be 65 by December 31st, 2023, and the combined 2022 income of all owners and married couples, even if they are not on the deed, cannot exceed $42,890.

Veterans qualify based on their service-connected disability rating and are encouraged to apply for the program. There is no income requirement for disabled veterans.

“We have one of the most robust programs in Tennessee with almost 8,000 homeowners participating in the tax relief program. So far 689 participants have not returned their vouchers. Montgomery County received over $7.7 million of the $45 million from the State of Tennessee’s Tax Relief Division to keep home ownership affordable for our elderly and disabled residents. Our dedicated team is ready to serve,” said Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins.

The Trustee’s Office is located at 350 Pageant Lane in Suite 101-B. To see available services, including paying taxes online through the Montgomery County Trustee office, visit mcgtn.org or call 931.648.5717 with questions.

