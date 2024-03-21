APSU Track and Field kicks off Outdoor Season at Margaret Simmons Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team opens its outdoor season as at Murray State’s Margaret Simmons Invitational, Friday and Saturday, at the Marshall Gage Track in Murray, Kentucky.

The Governors will look to build off of strong showings at the ASUN Indoor Championships, which saw Lauren Lewis and Mia McGee earn top-five finishes.

This marks the fourth straight season the APSU Govs have opened the outdoor season at the Margaret Simmons Invitational. Last year was highlighted by the 4×400 team of Sydney Hartoin, Lauren Lewis, Kenisha Phillips, and Kyra Wilder winning the event.

It was also highlighted by first-place finishes in the discus throw by Emma Tucker and Karlijn Schouten in the pole vault.

