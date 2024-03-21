50.1 F
Clarksville
Thursday, March 21, 2024
HomeSportsAPSU Women's Tennis takes on Stetson at Governors Tennis Courts, Friday
Sports

APSU Women’s Tennis takes on Stetson at Governors Tennis Courts, Friday

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Faces Stetson at Home. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Faces Stetson at Home. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team is back home for a Friday 10:00am Atlantic Sun Conference match at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay (6-5, 2-0 ASUN) is coming off a 6-1 against Queens in Charlotte. The APSU Govs took the doubles point with a win on court one by Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov and on court three by Pauline Bruns and Yu-Hua Cheng

APSU took wins in singles matches on courts 2-6, only dropping Jana Leder and Katsiaryna Tuliakova’s match on court one. 

This will be the third matchup of the Governors and the Hatters, with the APSU Govs leading the all-time series, 2-0. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis hosts Florida Gulf Coast for a Sunday 10:00am matchup at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis plays Stetson at home, Friday
Next article
Tennessee’s Opioid Abatement Council Announces First Round of Community Grants
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online