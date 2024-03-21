Austin Peay State University battles hard, falls 1-0 at Middle Tennessee

Murfreesboro, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team had chances early on Wednesday afternoon at Blue Raider Field against Middle Tennessee but couldn’t find that final key hit, as the Governors lost a pitcher’s duel to MTSU, 1-0.

Austin Peay State University (14-14) put runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings versus Middle Tennessee (14-18), with Morgan Zuege reaching third base in the first, Kendyl Weinzapfel reaching third in the second, and Megan Hodum second base in the third. Still, Austin Peay State University went 0-for-10 in the game with runners on base and 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

The Blue Raiders did fair much better, only recording four hits in the contest, but one of those four left the yard for a home run in the third inning, accounting for the game’s only run.

Samantha Miener (3-5) took the hard-luck loss, going 3.1 innings, while giving up the one run on three hits, while walking two and striking out four.

Inside the Boxscore

Morgan Zuege and Megan Hodum’s two Austin Peay State University hits were the team’s single-game low for the season.

Austin Peay State University is now 18-40 all-time versus Middle Tennessee.

Kendyl Weinzapfel had the game’s only stolen base.

Kylie Campbell, Kendyl Weinzapfel, and Skylar Sheridan all recorded walks for the APSU Govs.

Tickets

Single-game tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.com. Fans can also purchase season tickets by contacting the APSU Ticket Office through an online form.

For more information, please call the ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on X (formally Twitter) and Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook. Live stats will be available during all home games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all Austin Peay home games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season.

Visit the softball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team returns home and to Atlantic Sun Conference play this weekend, as they host defending conference champion Central Arkansas at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field for a three-game conference series.