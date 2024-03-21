50.1 F
Clarksville
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis plays Stetson at home, Friday

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team hosts Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Stetson, Friday, at 2:00pm at the Governors’ Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay (5-6, 0-2 ASUN) enters Friday’s contest after a 7-0 loss to Queens in Charlotte, North Carolina. The APSU Govs fell in straight single matches after Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis picked up the Govs’ sole win in their 7-6 victory against Connor Enslin and Arenui Luethi. 

This is the second meeting between the Governors and the Hatters, with the Hatters taking a 6-1 win last season.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team hosts Florida Gulf Coast for a Sunday matchup at the Governors Tennis Courts.

