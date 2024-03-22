APSU Baseball outlasts Queens for 17-11 win

Clarksville, TN – Second baseman Ambren Voitik hit a second-inning grand slam to highlight an 11 extra-base hit day by the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team as it outlasted Queens University for a 17-11 Atlantic Sun Conference series-opening win Friday on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay (14-7, 3-1 ASUN) used Voitik’s grand slam to take a 4-3 lead in the second inning. The APSU Govs extended their lead with three runs in the third. The lead reached 11-4 after a three-run fourth inning that saw first baseman Harrison Brown and third baseman Jayden Brown hit solo home runs.

Queens (4-18, 0-4 ASUN) threatened again in the fifth, striking for six runs to narrow the deficit to 11-10. Shortstop Tyler Peters hit a grand slam as part of the Royals’ rally, including an RBI single by center fielder JJ Sousa.

The Governors powered on adding runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Designated hitter Brody Szako provided an RBI single in the fifth. Center fielder John Bay hit his 10th home run of the season in the sixth inning.

Austin Peay State University pulled away with a three-run seventh inning. Right fielder Lyle Miller-Green singled to start the quick rally. Szako followed with a ground ball past the first baseman, which turned into a triple that scored Miller-Green.

Szako also scored on the play after a throw to third base sailed out of play. Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar reached on an infield error and scored on Bay’s double, pushing the APSU Govs lead to 16-10.

Austin Peay State University reliever DJ Merriweather (3-0) was credited with the win after allowing one run on two hits over his 1.2 innings of work. Govs starter Jacob Weaver went 4.1 innings and allowed nine runs on eight hits.

Voitik finished the day 3-for-3 with a double, a grand slam, and five RBI. He was hit by a pitch twice and reached base in all five plate appearances. Szako, and Freeman also had three-hit days as the APSU Govs finished with 19 hits.

Sousa led Queens with a 4-for-6 effort at the plate. Catcher Tyler Cotto opened the day with a three-run home run and was 1-for-3 with three RBI and three walks.

Royals starter Landry Jurecka (1-5) pitched four innings and allowed 11 runs on 10 hits and two walks, taking the loss.

Austin Peay State University and Queens continue their ASUN series with a Saturday contest at Hand Park. The first pitch is at 2:00pm.