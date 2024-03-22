APSU Men’s Tennis gets blanked by Stetson at Governors Tennis Courts

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team fell 7-0 to Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Stetson Friday at the Governors Tennis Courts.
Austin Peay (5-7, 0-3 ASUN) did not earn the early doubles match with losses on courts two and three. Sota Minami and Aeneas Schuab defeated Marc Saura and Juan Jose Rodrigues Garceran, 6-4, on court one.
The Governors fell in straight sets on courts 1-6 in singles matches.
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will remain at home for a Sunday 2:00pm match against Florida Gulf Coast at the Governors Tennis Courts.
Austin Peay vs. Stetson Results
Doubles
- Sota Minami / Aeneas Schuab def. Marc Saura / Juan Jose Rodriguez Garceran, 6-4
- Riccardo Baldi / Olivier Lucas def. Tom Bolton / Giovanni Becchis, 7-6
- No player/No player def. Javier Tortajada / Bodi van Galen, 6-3
Singles
- Lucas Olivier def. Sota Minami, 6-2, 3-6, 10-8
- Ervin Harris Eminefendic def. Giovanni Becchis, 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 11-9
- Eder Blanco def. Aeneas Schuab, 6-2, 6-4
- Tim Gennes def. Tom Bolton, 6-0, 6-0
- Marc Saura def. Javier Tortajada, 2-6, 6-0, 6-0
- Sami Ozzor def. Glen Arnet, 6-0, 6-2