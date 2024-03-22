APSU Men’s Tennis gets blanked by Stetson at Governors Tennis Courts

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team fell 7-0 to Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Stetson Friday at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (5-7, 0-3 ASUN) did not earn the early doubles match with losses on courts two and three. Sota Minami and Aeneas Schuab defeated Marc Saura and Juan Jose Rodrigues Garceran, 6-4, on court one.

The Governors fell in straight sets on courts 1-6 in singles matches.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will remain at home for a Sunday 2:00pm match against Florida Gulf Coast at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay vs. Stetson Results



Doubles

Singles