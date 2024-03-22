57.1 F
APSU Men’s Tennis gets blanked by Stetson at Governors Tennis Courts

Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Falls to Stetson at Home. (Camille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team fell 7-0 to Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Stetson Friday at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (5-7, 0-3 ASUN) did not earn the early doubles match with losses on courts two and three. Sota Minami and Aeneas Schuab defeated Marc Saura and Juan Jose Rodrigues Garceran, 6-4, on court one. 

The Governors fell in straight sets on courts 1-6 in singles matches. 

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will remain at home for a Sunday 2:00pm match against Florida Gulf Coast at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay vs. Stetson Results

Doubles

  1. Sota Minami / Aeneas Schuab def. Marc Saura / Juan Jose Rodriguez Garceran, 6-4
  2. Riccardo Baldi / Olivier Lucas def. Tom Bolton / Giovanni Becchis, 7-6
  3. No player/No player  def. Javier Tortajada / Bodi van Galen, 6-3

Singles

  1. Lucas Olivier def. Sota Minami, 6-2, 3-6, 10-8
  2. Ervin Harris Eminefendic def. Giovanni Becchis, 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 11-9
  3. Eder Blanco def. Aeneas Schuab, 6-2, 6-4
  4. Tim Gennes def. Tom Bolton, 6-0, 6-0
  5. Marc Saura def. Javier Tortajada, 2-6, 6-0, 6-0
  6. Sami Ozzor def. Glen Arnet, 6-0, 6-2
