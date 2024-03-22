APSU Softball plays Central Arkansas at Cheryl Holt Field this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will play host to defending Atlantic Sun Conference champion Central Arkansas for a three-game conference series, this weekend at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, looking to pick up their first ASUN wins of the year.

The Governors (14-14, 0-3 ASUN) and Bears (8-20, 0-3 ASUN) open the three-game set on Saturday at 1:00pm, with a doubleheader, and conclude the weekend series, 1 p.m., Sunday, with a single game.

Austin Peay State University is led offensively by junior first baseman Kylie Campbell, who enters the series batting .414, with three doubles, three triples, and a home run, while scoring a team-best 21 runs and driving in 16.

Campbell is followed by freshman centerfielder Brie Howard, who is batting at a .393 clip with two doubles, a triple, and a team-high five home runs. She also leads the team with 23 RBIs and has scored 12 runs.

Two other APSU Govs are also batting .300-or-better after 28 games this spring, led by Gabi Apiag (.308, 4 2B, 8 RBI) and followed by Kendyl Weinzapfel (.300, 2 HR, 15 RBI).

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel (8-8, 2.56 ERA, 85 K’s) leads the APSU Govs pitching staff, while Samantha Miener (3-5, 3.43 ERA, 29 K’s), Ashley Martin (2-1, 2.73 ERA, 29 K’s) and Payton Harris (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 K) have also picked up wins this season for Austin Peay State University.

For Central Arkansas, they are led are led at the plate by Kylie Griffin (.361, 1 2B, 4 RBI) and Renee Christian (.306, 1 2b, 1 RBI), while in the circle, Bailie Runner (4-8, 5.42 ERA, 38 K’s) and Julia Petty (4-8, 5.80 ERA, 43 K’s) have led the Bears pitching staff.

Between the Lines

Austin Peay State University is 1-1 all-time versus Central Arkansas.

Jordan Benefiel needs two wins to become the third pitcher in program history to reach 50 career wins and 2.2 innings pitched to become the sixth APSU pitcher to reach 500 innings pitched in her career.

Morgan Zuege needs two hits to reach 100 for her career.

Tickets

APSU Govs Online

