APSU unveils Personalized Tuition Calculator to Empower Students

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is committed to keeping college education affordable and is now the first in Tennessee to offer a net price calculator through Meadow to help students find their exact educational costs.

The Austin Peay Net Price Calculator offers a personalized price estimate in under five minutes, including available financial aid, out-of-pocket fees and more. Students who provide more information will receive more precise estimates.

“The Office of Student Financial Aid & Scholarships is excited about the launch of the Austin Peay Net Price Calculator,” said Randi Robinson, APSU’s executive director of Student Financial Aid and Scholarships. “The new calculator can estimate financial aid awards quickly and accurately, which is crucial for the upcoming year. Changes to the FAFSA have delayed the financial aid timeline for students across the nation for the 2024-2025 academic year, and we are glad to have a way to give students and their families a clear picture of how much it will cost to attend.”

Designed as a mobile-friendly platform for student convenience, the calculator allows users to view costs for a term, annual or total degree period. The goal is to clarify and simplify the financial aid experience.

“As an institution committed to student success, we recognize that the financial complexities of higher education can be a significant barrier to access and opportunity,” said Dr. Maria Cronley, Austin Peay State University’s provost and senior vice president of Academic Affairs. “That’s why we are proud to partner with Meadow to provide our students and their families with a clear, personalized understanding of the costs and resources available to them. By simplifying the financial aid process, we hope to empower more students to pursue their educational goals at Austin Peay.”

Implementing the Austin Peay Net Price Calculator is the latest in several steps the University has taken to make college more accessible. In the Fall 2023 semester, APSU announced that any high school senior graduating with a 3.0 GPA or higher will be automatically admitted and receive the $1,000 Governors Excellence Scholarship.

Austin Peay State University also offers a tuition guarantee, titled the Govs Guarantee , which locks in tuition, fees and housing costs for a student’s first year if they sign up for Governors Orientation by May 1st, 2024.