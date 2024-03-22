Austin Peay State University breaks several Govs Give records during 8th annual online giving campaign

Clarksville, TN – For the second year in a row, Austin Peay State University (APSU) broke the all-time gift record for Govs Give, the University’s eighth annual online giving campaign, by receiving 1,160 gifts from 34 participating U.S. states.

This was an increase of 38.1% from the number of gifts received in 2023. A new record of 828 donors was also set – a 50.82% increase from last year. The total amount raised during the campaign was $325,269, the third largest fundraising total for Govs Give.

This was the highest year for participation in several areas, with 92 Austin Peay State University students contributing over $4,500 and 317 faculty and staff members giving $27,027. All faculty and staff members who gave during Govs Give 2024 were also participating in the SHAPE Campaign, which celebrates how faculty and staff use their talents and gifts to shape Austin Peay State University.

“Each year, we look forward to seeing the impact that Govs Give has on the University,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “The proceeds from this campaign help to ensure a well-rounded collegiate experience for our entire student population, and I want to thank all of the donors who have made that possible.”

On March 12th from 10:00am until March 13th at 7:27pm, APSU alumni and friends visited www.govsgive.com to support the University areas of their choice. The time period of 1 day, 9 hours and 27 minutes honors Austin Peay State University’s founding year, 1927. Funds raised will benefit the University colleges’ Funds of Excellence, the APSU Department of Athletics, Student Affairs, and Military and Veterans Affairs.

“This record-breaking year for Govs Give has showcased our network of Govs for Life, which includes faculty, staff, and students, as well as parents, friends, and retirees,” APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement, and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said. “We appreciate our vibrant campus community and their belief in furthering Austin Peay State University student success.”

The theme for Govs Give 2024 was “Govs For Life” in support of the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy’s strategic plan.

“It has been a year of firsts for Govs Give,” APSU Director of Alumni and Annual Giving Sam Mynhier said. “We launched a new look for govsgive.com, surpassed previous achievements and set new goals. We cannot thank our supporters enough for setting the bar higher each year during this campaign.”

To learn more about APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Office of Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.