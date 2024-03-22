57.1 F
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis drops 5-2 home match to Stetson

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis takes First ASUN Loss of the Season Against Stetson. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team fell in Atlantic Sun Conference play for the first time this season in a 5-2 match against Stetson on Friday at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (6-6, 2-1 ASUN) was unable to secure the early doubles points with losses on court one and three. Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov fell to Nadejda Maslova and Magdalena Hedrzak, 6-2, as Pauline Bruns and Yu-Hua Cheng fell to Zali Morris and Noa Cohen. 6-2. Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen’s match against Cheri Darley and Allanna DiFrancesco went unfinished while trailing, 5-3.

In singles matches, Torrealba took a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Maslova on court No. 2 with Baranov defeating DiFrancesco, 6-4, 6-4, on court No. 3. 

Stetson’s Cheri Darley defeated Leder on court one, 6-4, 6-4. Bohlen fell on court five to Noa Cohen, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 with Pauline Bruns falling to Hedrzak on court six, 6-3, 6-4. Asia Fontana ended the match for the Governors with a 6-4, 5-7, 10-8 loss to Morris on court four. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team remains at home for a Sunday 11:00am match against Florida Gulf Coast at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay vs. Stetson Results

Singles

  1. Cheri Darley def. Jana Leder 6-4, 6-4
  2. Denise Torrealba def. Nadejda Maslova, 6-1, 7-5
  3. Sophia Baranov def. Alanna DiFrancesco ,6-4, 6-4
  4. Zali Morris def. Asia Fontana, 6-4, 5-7, 10-8
  5. Noa Cohen def. Luca Bohlen, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2
  6. Magdalena Hedrzak def. Pauline Bruns, 6-3, 6-4

Doubles

  1. Nadejda Maslova / Magdalena Hedrzak def. Denise Torrealba / Sophia Baranov, 6-2
  2. Jana Leder / Luca Bohlen vs. Cheri Darley / Alanna DiFrancesco, 3-5, unfinished
  3. Zali Morris / Noa Cohen def. Pauline Bruns / Yu-Hua Cheng, 6-2
