Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for March 22nd-25th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This weekend, Clarksville-Montgomery County can expect a mix of weather conditions. This afternoon, there is a chance of showers, followed by a transition to partly sunny skies on Saturday. However, the rain will likely return on Monday night, accompanied by possible thunderstorms.

This Afternoon, expect a 30% chance of showers after 4:00pm. The skies will remain mostly cloudy, with a high temperature near 71°F. A gentle south wind of 5 to 10 mph will accompany the weather.

Showers are likely tonight, primarily before midnight. The cloud cover persists, and the low temperature will be around 43°F. The wind direction will shift from east-northeast to north, reaching 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts could reach up to 25 mph. Anticipate precipitation amounts between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch.

The day will start partly sunny on Saturday and gradually transition to full sunshine. The high temperature will reach 57°F, but be prepared for a north wind blowing at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Clear skies prevail Saturday night, and the temperature drops to a chilly 34°F. Expect a gentle northeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 64°F. The east-northeast wind will be around 10 mph.

Clouds return on Sunday night, and the low temperature settles around 50°F. A south-southeast wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, will be in play.

On Monday, the partly sunny skies continue, and the high temperature climbs to 67°F. The south-southeast wind strengthens to 15 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching 30 mph.

Brace for showers and possibly a thunderstorm on Monday night. The low temperature hovers around 52°F, and the south-southeast wind persists at around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

