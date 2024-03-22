Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit holds Detachment Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Fort Campbell, KY – The Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit helps empower Soldiers to heal on their journey of recovery, rehabilitation, or transition.

The audience attending the SRU Change of Responsibility on March 22nd heard this repeating message as incoming 1st Sgt. Neil Baker accepted responsibility from 1st Sgt. Adam Holmgren as the senior enlisted advisor to current SRU Detachment Commander Capt. Cameron Duke.

This is Holmgren’s last leadership assignment before retiring after 20 years of service. His Army journey began in April 2004, and his retirement is set for Sept. 2024.

“I’m excited to be able to be home with my kids and coach both baseball and softball,” said Holmgren.

Ceremonies can be a time for reflection and remembrance of past experiences.

“I wanted to become someone that Soldiers could look up to and go to for answers as not only a First Sergeant, but as a leader,” said Holmgren. “I had to figure out how to empower my Soldiers and collaborate as a team to get the best outcome.”

Working hand-in-hand with an effective First Sergeant can enhance an officer’s command, something Duke understands from experience.

“First Sergeants are the standard bearers for the SRU. They maintain good order and discipline in the unit and drive the daily operations for the detachment and the Soldiers,” Duke said. “A lot of what we do isn’t always seen by the Soldiers but takes place behind the scenes.”

The success of the First Sergeant and Commander depends on them working as a team to accomplish the missions and tasks assigned. Balance inside and outside of work helps alleviate the pressures that come with being in command.

“First Sergeant Holmgren was always looking out for me and always reminded me that there is a life outside of work,” said Duke.

Holmgren expressed his appreciation of his Soldier’s and cadre’s accomplishments, the test of an uncommon responsibility, and the honor of serving in this position.

“This is one of the most unique and challenging roles I’ve ever had the privilege of serving in,” Holmgren said. “It is hard for the cadre to see success in what you do, but rest assured, you are making an impact in Soldiers’ lives.”

In his speech to the Detachment, First Sgt. Baker credited his success to his family, the various mentors, and coworkers in attendance.

“I’m ready to take on this challenge with an open mind and an eagerness to learn,” said Baker, and borrowing a line from the Creed of the Non-Commissioned Officer continued, “all Soldiers are entitled to outstanding leadership, I will provide that leadership.”

The Fort Campbell SRU Soldier population fluctuates but is typically above 200 Soldiers and was above 250 this past summer. The Soldiers come from all three branches of the Army: Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard.

The staff and cadre of the SRU play an integral part for Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) by helping manage the care for wounded, ill, or injured Soldiers and providing opportunities for continued education, employment, and family assistance.