Hopkinsville Community College Advanced Manufacturing HOPFAME program has April 1st deadline

Hopkinsville, KY – Those interested in training and working in areas like industrial maintenance, electrical technology, fluid power, mechanics, fabrication, and robotics have an opportunity to apply to be part of a 20-person cohort class in the Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) HOPFAME program that will begin in August 2024.

Prospective students who would like to be considered for training and a career in advanced manufacturing should complete the HOPFAME program online application at https://rebrand.ly/HOPFAME by April 1st, 2024.

Students must have minimum ACT scores (or equivalent scores on other acceptable assessment) of 14 in English, 16 in math and 16 in reading with documents submitted by application deadline date. Full requirements can be viewed on the application webpage.

HOPFAME is HCC’s chapter of FAME USA, a nationally recognized workforce training program that provides students with an apprenticeship-style experience through a partnership between HCC and about 20 regional manufacturers. A limited number of students will be selected for the program through a selective admissions process, which includes interviews with sponsoring employers.

“During this two-year work-and-learn program, students will attend Hopkinsville Community College 2 days per week and be paid to work for one of our sponsor manufacturing employers 3 days per week. After 5 semesters, students will earn an associate degree in applied science (AAS) in industrial maintenance technology, be certified as an Advanced Manufacturing Technician and gain work experience,” explained HCC Employer Engagement Liaison Mary Rachel Leach.

“HOPFAME students may be eligible for Rotary Scholarship, Work Ready Kentucky scholarship, KEES scholarship funding, and/or federal financial aid. Often times our students can complete the program with little or no out of cost expenses,” Leach continued.

According to Lightcast.io, the industrial maintenance field is a positive job growth area in Kentucky that is expected to have a 5.9 percent increase from 2024-2028.

The HOPFAME application and more information about the program are available at https://rebrand.ly/HOPFAME. For more information email hp-HOPFAME@kctcs.edu.

