Roxy Regional Theatre presents Soprano Penelope Shumate in ‘Bach to Broadway’ Concert on April 13th

Clarksville, TN – The stunning vocal stylings of critically acclaimed soprano Penelope Shumate and expert artistry of pianist Jan Corrothers will fill the hall of Clarksville’s oldest professional theatre, the Roxy Regional Theatre, for one evening this spring.

The GFWC Clarksville Women’s Club presents Dr. Shumate singing “Bach to Broadway” at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Saturday, April 13th, 2024.

A benefit for the Clarksville Women’s Club’s efforts to raise funds for Austin Peay State University music student scholarships, the evening will begin with a reception at 6:30pm.

Accompanied by pianist Jan Corrothers, Penelope Shumate will take the stage at 7:30pm to amaze audiences with her smooth and seamless transitions from a variety of classical vocal genres including works by Bach, Debussy, Fauré, Granados, Mahler, and Libby Larsen, to perform well-loved Jazz and Broadway standards.

Currently serving as Director of Opera and Assistant Professor of Voice in the Department of Music at APSU, Dr. Shumate’s upcoming soloist engagements include her nineteenth soloist appearance at Carnegie Hall and her return to David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City.

She has also performed with opera companies and orchestras around the United States, as well as with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London for a recording at historic Abbey Road Studios.

She has been praised by The New York Times for singing with “appealing bell-like clarity and surpassing sweetness,” by The New York Concert Review for “her sparkling coloratura perfection,” and in Opera News magazine: “the mellifluous soprano Penelope Shumate puts her lines across with sincerity and attractive lucidity.”

Jan Corrothers has served as full-time Staff Accompanist for the Department of Music of Austin Peay State University since 2016. Her primary responsibilities include collaborations with faculty and students for degree recitals, guest artist performances, applied lessons, masterclasses, and juries.

She previously held positions at Northern Kentucky University, Xavier University, Alderson-Broaddus University, and as a freelance collaborative pianist throughout the United States.

Tickets to “Bach to Broadway” are $30.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the Roxy Regional Theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

About the General Federation Women’s Clubs

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. GFWC Clarksville Women’s Club is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to making a difference in Clarksville and surrounding communities.

The Clarksville Women’s Club believes in taking action with urgency in order to raise public awareness about some of the most pressing issues facing today’s society.

For more information, visit gfwcclarksvillewomensclub.com.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.