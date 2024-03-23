APSU Baseball rolls past Queens, 14-2

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team used a six-run sixth inning to break open a tie game and scored the final 12 runs to secure a 14-2 run-rule victory in eight innings against Queens, Saturday afternoon in Atlantic Sun Conference action on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay (15-7, 4-1 ASUN) secures the series victory against Queens (4-19, 0-5 ASUN).

With the game tied 2-2 in the sixth, Austin Peay State University used a quick succession of three pitches to break the tie. Center fielder John Bay doubled to left center field to start the rally. Designated hitter Jaden Brown hit the next pitch into the same gap to score Bay. Second baseman Ambren Voitik jumped on the next pitch for a single to left, giving APSU a 4-2 lead.

The APSU Govs rally continued with two outs in the sixth inning. Left fielder Clayton Gray walked after catcher Gus Freeman reached on a fielder’s choice. Right fielder Lyle Miller-Green saw his fly ball elude the Queens defense for a double that drove in Gray and Freeman. Third baseman Brody Szako delivered a two-run home run, and the APSU Govs led 8-2 after six innings.

Austin Peay State University extended its lead in the seventh by taking advantage of three walks to start the inning. Jayden Brown, Voitik, and Freeman loaded the bases with their walks. Gray drove in a run with his sacrifice fly, and Miller-Green supplied his second double of the day, driving in two more runs for an 11-2 Austin Peay State University lead.

APSU closed the game in the eighth. Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar and first baseman Harrison Brown led off the inning with walks. Bay followed with his 11th home run of the season, giving the Govs a walkoff run-rule victory.

Bay finished the day 3-for-4 with a double, home run, and three RBI. Miller-Green added a 2-for-4, four-RBI performance that included two doubles. Gazdar and Voitik also had two-hit days as Austin Peay posted 11 hits.

Austin Peay State University reliever Jackie Robinson (1-0) was credited with the win after providing 2.1 innings of scoreless relief, striking out three batters. Starter Andrew Devine did not factor into the decision after allowing two runs on four hits over his 5.2 innings, striking out eight batters.

Catcher Tyler Cotto supplied both of the Royals’ runs, going 2-for-2 with a double, home run, and two RBI. His solo home run in the second gave the Royals an early 1-0 lead. Cotto tied the game 2-2 in the sixth with a run-scoring double. Queens starting pitcher C. Magill (0-2) took the loss after allowing seven runs on eight hits in his 5.2 innings.

Austin Peay State University and Queens finish the three-game set with a Sunday 1:00pm matchup at The Hand.