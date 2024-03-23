APSU Track and Field excels at Margaret Simmons Invitational

Murray, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team competed in the Margaret Simmons Invitational. It was highlighted by six top Ten finishes.

Emma Tucker and Marcia Dejesus competed in the discus throw to kick off the meet, Friday. Tucker placed 8th with a 33.67M throw, and Dejesus placed 16th with a 24.07M throw. Myra Erikson continued the field events, and placed third in the triple jump, landing at 11.03M.

Six Govs competed in the 200M to open the running events, led by Mia McGee (11th, 25.54). She was followed by Amani Sharif (16th, 25.83), Bianca Browne (17th, 25.86), Gabirelle Miller (20th, 26.13), Alexis Arnett (26.53), Koriona Boyd (27.19), and Sydney Hartoin (27.24).

Saturday began with the shot put, where Tucker placed third with a 11.91M throw. She was followed by Dejesus with a 9.15M throw. Ashley Doyle opened up the running events with a 5:07.83 finish in the 1500M, good enough for 16th.

Lauren Lewis made the podium with a third-place finish in the 400M, clocking in at 57.36. Four govs competed in the 800M, led by Shaye Foster who placed seventh with a time of 2:26.11. She was followed by Jaedyn Stalnecker (13th, 2:34.62) Mary Kate French (14th, 2:35.76) and Hallie Mattignly (20th, 2:43.55).

To close the meet out, the team of Boyd, McGee, Hartoin, and Arnett placed third in the 4X400M relay with a time of 3:58.58.

Next Up APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field will return to action April 5th-6th for the Tennessee Invite in Knoxville, Tennessee.