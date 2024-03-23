42.9 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball loses at home to Eastern Kentucky, 3-2

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Falls to Eastern Kentucky on Senior Day. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team dropped a 3-2 decision to Eastern Kentucky on Senior Day, Saturday, at the Atkins Family Beach Volleyball Facility.

Austin Peay’s (7-9) Tristin Smith and Elizabeth Wheat returned after dropping their first set to win a pair of two-point decisions, winning 24-22 and 16-14 in the second and third sets, respectively. 

Eastern Kentucky (8-7) took the lead with wins from the No. 4 and No. 3 courts before the APSU Govs’ top pairing of Kelsey Mead and Aurora Biboloti earned their 11th win of the season in a 21-16, 21-13. 

With one match remaining on the court, the Colonels secured the win with a three-set victory from the No. 2 position.

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Results (3-2, EKU)

  1. Kelsey Mead / Aurora Bibolotti (APSU) def. Paityn Walker/Sarah Mitchell (EKU) 21-16, 21-13
  2. Riley Cutler / Madalyn Richardson (EKU) def. Jamie Seward / Jillian Stein (APSU) 20-22, 21-18, 15-12
  3. Elpida Pitsigkoni/Reagan Sandlin (EKU) def. Anna Rita / Riley Marshall (APSU) 21-18, 21-14
  4. Emily-Kate Lonergan/Gabriella Armitage (EKU) def. Mikayla PowellMontana-Rae Pelak (APSU) 17-21, 21-12, 15-13
  5. Tristin Smith / Elizabeth Wheat (APSU) def. Bailey Rima/Rachel Mueller (EKU) 16-21, 24-22, 16-14

Ext. Payton Deidesheimer / Maggie Duyos (APSU) def. Sami Deidesheimer/London Moultrie (EKU) 21-14, 19-21, 9-3

