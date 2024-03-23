Austin Peay State University Softball wins one, loses one against Central Arkansas

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team split the first two games of their Atlantic Sun Conference series with Central Arkansas, Saturday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, with the Governors taking the opener, 4-2, before being edged in the nightcap, 5-4.

Game 1

Austin Peay 4, Central Arkansas 2

The Governors (15-15, 1-4 ASUN) after falling behind 1-0 would take its first lead of the day in the bottom of the third, scoring twice to go up, 2-1.

Megan Hodum and Morgan Zuege would open the inning with back-to-back singles, and then be moved up a base each on a sacrifice Kylie Campbell.

Hodum would then score the first APSU Govs run on a sacrifice fly by Brie Howard, while Zuege scored the go-ahead run off a double by Macee Roberts, making it 2-1.

Central Arkansas (9-21, 1-4 ASUN) would tie the game 2-2 with a run in the top of the fifth, but Austin Peay State University responded with two runs of its own in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead.

Howard would start the rally with a one-out double down the left field line followed by back-to-back single by Roberts and Kendyl Weinzapfel, with Weinzapfel’s hit driving in Howard with the go-ahead run.

Gabi Apaig would add an insurance run on a sacrifice fly, driving in pinch runner Jaya Herring to put the Govs up 4-2.

APSU starter Samantha Miener (4-5) and relief pitcher Ashley Martin would hold the Bears from there, with Miener going the first six innings, giving up two runs on five hits, while Martin pitched a shutout seventh inning to pick up her first save of the season.

Game 2

Central Arkansas 5, Austin Peay 4

The Governors came out hot in the nightcap, with their first four hits reaching on base hits, including an RBI double by Campbell and a two-run homer by Howard to spot Austin Peay a quick 3-0 lead.

The score would remain that way until the bottom of the fourth when the Govs tacked-on a run with Campbell recorded her fourth triple of the season, which drove in Zuege, making it 4-0.



But things came apart for the Govs in the top of the fifth, as the Bears scored five runs on five hits, while also being aided by a hit by pitch and a throwing error in the inning, to take the lead, 5-4.

Inside the Boxscore

With her first-inning single in Game 2, Morgan Zuege became the 43rd APSU softball player to reach 100 hits in a career.

Kylie Campbell’s triple in Game 2 was the ninth of her career, moving her into a tie for eighth place all-time for career triples along with Brianna Venable (2003-06).

The save by Ashley Martin in Game 1 was her second career save for the Govs.

Kylie Campbell recorded a career single-game high 15 putouts at first base in Game 1.

Brie Howard was hit by a pitch for the ninth time this season, in Game 1, moving her alone into fifth place all-time for hit by pitches in a single season.

Megan Hodum’s stolen base in Game 1 was her 32nd career stolen base moving her alone into eighth place all-time in program history.

