52.6 F
Clarksville
Saturday, March 23, 2024
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Women's Golf sits in Ninth at Lady Bisons...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf sits in Ninth at Lady Bisons Classic

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Golf in ninth place with 18 holes left at Bay Point Golf Club. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Golf in ninth place with 18 holes left at Bay Point Golf Club. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's GolfPanama City, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a 317 and finished the second round of Lipscomb’s Lady Bisons Classic in ninth place, Saturday, at the par-72, 6,111-yard Bay Point Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University is four shots behind North Alabama and UNC Asheville, who are tied for seventh, and five shots behind sixth-place USC Upstate. The Governors have a 10-stroke lead over Alabany and are 43 strokes ahead of 11th-place Mount St. Mary’s.

Erica Scutt led the APSU Govs in the second rounding, shooting a five-over 77 to finish the day tied for ninth with a two-round score of 151. Maggie Glass shot a six-over 78 in the second round and is tied for 34th with a score of 157.

Kady Foshaug carded an eight-over 80 in the second round and is tied for 38th with an aggregate score of 158. Jillian Breedlove posted the final counting score for the Governors, shooting an 82 to finish the day tied for 32nd with a score of 156.

Finally, Kaley Campbell shot an 85 and is tied for 51st with a score of 163. Playing as an individual, Abby Hirtzel carded an 82 and is tied for 45th with a score of 161. Autumn Spencer, who is also playing as an individual, is in 64th with a score of 168 after shooting an 83 in the second round.

Austin Peay State University is paired with North Alabama and UNC Asheville for Sunday’s final round of the Bay Point Classic, which begins with an 8:00am shotgun start. GolfStat will have live scoring for the event.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Previous article
National Gas Price Averages leaps up 11 Cents
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

Easter Eggs

Clarksville Citizens Police Academy Alumni holds Comedy for Cops

Colcannon Recipe

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online