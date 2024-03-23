Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf sits in Ninth at Lady Bisons Classic

Panama City, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a 317 and finished the second round of Lipscomb’s Lady Bisons Classic in ninth place, Saturday, at the par-72, 6,111-yard Bay Point Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University is four shots behind North Alabama and UNC Asheville, who are tied for seventh, and five shots behind sixth-place USC Upstate. The Governors have a 10-stroke lead over Alabany and are 43 strokes ahead of 11th-place Mount St. Mary’s.

Erica Scutt led the APSU Govs in the second rounding, shooting a five-over 77 to finish the day tied for ninth with a two-round score of 151. Maggie Glass shot a six-over 78 in the second round and is tied for 34th with a score of 157.

Kady Foshaug carded an eight-over 80 in the second round and is tied for 38th with an aggregate score of 158. Jillian Breedlove posted the final counting score for the Governors, shooting an 82 to finish the day tied for 32nd with a score of 156.

Finally, Kaley Campbell shot an 85 and is tied for 51st with a score of 163. Playing as an individual, Abby Hirtzel carded an 82 and is tied for 45th with a score of 161. Autumn Spencer, who is also playing as an individual, is in 64th with a score of 168 after shooting an 83 in the second round.

Austin Peay State University is paired with North Alabama and UNC Asheville for Sunday’s final round of the Bay Point Classic, which begins with an 8:00am shotgun start. GolfStat will have live scoring for the event.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.