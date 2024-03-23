42.9 F
Clarksville
Saturday, March 23, 2024
HomeBusinessLG Chem Groundbreaking
Business

LG Chem Groundbreaking

News Staff
By News Staff
LG Chem Groundbreaking Ceremony in Clarksville, TN
LG Chem Groundbreaking Ceremony in Clarksville, TN

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – LG Chem recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Clarksville plant, a $3.2 billion facility that will produce cathode material, one of the main components in EV batteries.

The ceremony took place in a heated tent on a 420-acre site near Exit 4. Hundreds of people were in attendance, including Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, TNECO Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, Senator Marsha Blackburn, and other local dignitaries.

It is projected that LG Chem will create more than 800 jobs in Clarksville-Montgomery County, a large percentage of them 6-figure jobs.

In addition to Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden speaking, LG Chem’s CEO Hak Cheol Shin and Korean Ambassador to the US – Hyundong Cho took the podium, as well as executives from Toyota North America and General Motors.

Photo Gallery

Previous article
APSU Track and Field excels at Margaret Simmons Invitational
Next article
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball loses at home to Eastern Kentucky, 3-2
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

Easter Eggs

Clarksville Citizens Police Academy Alumni holds Comedy for Cops

Colcannon Recipe

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online