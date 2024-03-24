Alzheimer’s Association releases 2024 Facts and Figures Report

Nashville, TN – On March 20th, the Alzheimer’s Association will release its 2024 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report.

This report provides an in-depth look at the latest statistics and information on Alzheimer’s disease prevalence, incidence, mortality, dementia care workforce, costs of care, and impact on caregivers across the country and in Tennessee.

The new report finds there are 129,200 Tennessee residents age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s dementia.

Alzheimer’s Association spokespeople and local families impacted by Alzheimer’s are available to discuss several compelling storylines from this year’s report, including:

New data on how the burden of Alzheimer’s caregiving is impacting local families, including the number of caregivers, hours spent caregiving and economic impact of caregiving plus significant health care challenges reported by dementia caregivers in Tennessee.

Significant shortages in dementia care workforce in Tennessee and across the country are compromising care for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Alzheimer’s burden in Tennessee, including state-specific data on prevalence, mortality, caregiver impact and costs of care.

An accompanying special report,“Mapping a Better Future for Dementia Care Navigation,” highlights the additional challenges dementia caregivers face in navigating the current healthcare system. A national survey of dementia caregivers finds: 70% of dementia caregivers say coordinating care for a family member with dementia is stressful. More than half (53%) report navigating health care is difficult. Two in 3 caregivers report having trouble finding resources and support for their own care needs.



About 2024 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures

The Alzheimer’s Association 2024 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report is a comprehensive compilation of national statistics and information on Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

The report conveys the impact of Alzheimer’s on individuals, families, government and the nation’s health care system. Since its 2007 inaugural release, the report has become the preeminent source covering the broad spectrum of Alzheimer’s issues.

The Facts and Figures report is an official publication of the Alzheimer’s Association.