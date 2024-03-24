60.5 F
APSU Women’s Tennis takes down Florida Gulf Coast at home, 6-1

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Secures Third ASUN Victory with 6-1 Win Over Florida Gulf Coast. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team picked up its third Atlantic Sun Conference victory with a 6-1 win over Florida Gulf Coast, Sunday, at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay (7-6, 2-1 ASUN) earned the early doubles point with a 6-3 win on court two by Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen against Isabella Colmenares and Paloma Goldsmith.

Asia Fontana and Yu-Hua Cheng defeated Jordana Ossa and Gabriela Macias, 6-2, on court three. Sophia Baranov and Densise Torrealba’s match against Fanny Norin and Ida Ferding went unfinished at 5-4. 

The Governors took singles victories on courts one through five. Leder defeated Norin, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1. Torrealba took a 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-4 victory over Colmenares with Sophia Baranov defeating Goldsmith on court three, 6-2, 6-4. Asia Fontana took a 5-7, 7-5, 10-8 win against Ossa and Luca Bohlen defeated Ferding, 6-4, 6-3. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hosts Bellarmine for a March 26th, 10:00am match at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay vs. Florida Gulf Coast Results

Singles

  1. Jana Leder def. Fanny Norin, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1
  2. Denise Torrealba def. Isabella Colmenares, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-4
  3. Sophia Baranov def. Paloma Goldsmith, 6-2, 6-4
  4. Asia Fontana def. Jordana Ossa, 5-7, 7-5, 10-8
  5. Luca Bohlen def. Ida Ferding, 6-4, 6-3
  6. Amelia Kopel def. Pauline Bruns, 6-2, 7-5

Doubles

  1. Sophia Baranov / Denise Torrealba vs. Fanny Norin / Ida Ferding, 5-4, unfinished
  2. Jana Leder / Luca Bohlen def. Isabella Colmenares / Paloma Goldsmith, 6-3
  3. Asia Fontana / Yu-Hua Cheng def. Jordana Ossa / Gabriela Macias, 6-2
