APSU Women’s Tennis takes down Florida Gulf Coast at home, 6-1

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team picked up its third Atlantic Sun Conference victory with a 6-1 win over Florida Gulf Coast, Sunday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (7-6, 2-1 ASUN) earned the early doubles point with a 6-3 win on court two by Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen against Isabella Colmenares and Paloma Goldsmith.

Asia Fontana and Yu-Hua Cheng defeated Jordana Ossa and Gabriela Macias, 6-2, on court three. Sophia Baranov and Densise Torrealba’s match against Fanny Norin and Ida Ferding went unfinished at 5-4.

The Governors took singles victories on courts one through five. Leder defeated Norin, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1. Torrealba took a 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-4 victory over Colmenares with Sophia Baranov defeating Goldsmith on court three, 6-2, 6-4. Asia Fontana took a 5-7, 7-5, 10-8 win against Ossa and Luca Bohlen defeated Ferding, 6-4, 6-3.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hosts Bellarmine for a March 26th, 10:00am match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay vs. Florida Gulf Coast Results



Singles

Doubles