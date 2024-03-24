60.5 F
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis falls to Florida Gulf Coast, 6-1

Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Falls 6-1 to Florida Gulf Coast at Home. (Camille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 6-1 decision to Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (5-8, 0-4 ASUN) fell on courts one and two in doubles matches. Aeneas Schuab and Sota Minami fell to Mika Bunjes and Hugo Magnusson, 6-3, as Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis fell to Pablo Paternostro and Harry Michalowski, 6-2.

Javier Torrtajada and Glen Arnet’s match on court three against John Zakowski and Phillipp Bosse went unfinished at 4-5. 

Becchis picked up the only singles win for the Governors with a 6-3, 6-4 decision against Paternostro. Minami fell to Magnusson, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5), on court one with Schaub falling to Bosse,, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) on court three.

Bunjes defeated Bolton, 7-5, 6-1, on the fourth court with Tortajada falling to Zakowski, 6-4, 6-4, on court five. Bodi van Galen fell to Michalowski, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, on court six. 

Next Up For APSU Men’s  Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team hosts Bellarmine for a March 26th 2:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay vs. Florida Gulf Coast Results

Singles

  1. Hugo Magnusson def. Sota Minami, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5)
  2. Giovanni Becchis def. Pablo Paternostro, 6-3, 6-4
  3. Phillipp Bosse def. Aeneas Schaub, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5)
  4. Mika Bunjes def. Tom Bolton, 7-5, 6-1
  5. John Zakowski def. Javier Tortajada, 6-4, 6-4
  6. Harry Michalowski def. Bodi van Galen, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

Doubles

  1. Mika Bunjes / Hugo Magnusson def. Aeneas Schuab / Sota Minami, 6-3
  2. Pablo Paternostro / Harry Michalowski def. Tom Bolton / Giovanni Becchis, 6-2
  3. Javier Tortajada / Glen Arnet vs. John Zakowski / Phillipp Bosse, 4-5, unfinished
