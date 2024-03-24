Easter Egg Salad Recipe

Clarksville, TN – This delightful egg salad combines the richness of hard-boiled eggs with zesty flavors and a creamy texture. It’s perfect for springtime gatherings or a light lunch.

Boiled eggs are chopped and combined with creamy mayonnaise, tangy Dijon mustard, zesty dill relish, and fresh green onions, creating a flavorful and satisfying dish. This egg salad can be enjoyed on its own as a sandwich filling, atop salads, or spread onto crackers for a tasty snack.

Finish with a sprinkle of paprika for a colorful garnish. Easy to prepare and bursting with flavor, this Easter Egg Salad will surely become a staple in your recipe collection.

Ingredients

6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon dill relish

2 green onions, thinly sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

Paprika

Instructions

In a mixing bowl, combine the chopped eggs, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, chopped dill (if using), and sliced green onions.

Mix well until all ingredients are evenly combined.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve the egg salad on sandwiches, wraps, salads, or crackers.

Enjoy your delicious homemade egg salad!