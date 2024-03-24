Marsha Blackburn Report: Keeping Criminals Off Our Streets

Washington, D.C. – The rise in violent crime we are seeing across our country is a direct result of the soft-on-crime policies like cashless bail that are being pushed by woke prosecutors and judges.

That’s why I introduced the Keep Violent Criminals Off Our Streets Act, which aims to deter policies that prohibit cash bail requirements and reward criminal acts.

Weekly Rundown

We know that 62 percent of violent crime by youth occurs on school days, and of those crimes, most take place after school. I introduced the bipartisan Advancing Frequent and Tailored Education to Rebuild Safe Communities and Help Orchestrate Opportunities and Learning (AFTER SCHOOL) Act to create a grant program for local communities to establish, maintain, and strengthen after school programs with the goal of reducing violent crime among juveniles.

Cadets at the United States Military Academy have long been inspired by the notion of “Duty, Honor, Country,” a phrase that has become synonymous with West Point itself. I wrote a letter to West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland seeking answers on the Academy’s decision to replace “Duty, Honor, Country” with a broader mission statement about “Army Values.”

It’s always great to hear from Tennesseans as I fight for them in Washington. During my telephone town hall earlier this week, I spoke to Tennesseans from across the state, and they know that under President Joe Biden, every town is a border town. It’s time to close the border.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI