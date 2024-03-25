Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for March 25th-28th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – As we kick off the week, expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions on Monday, with temperatures reaching a high near 67°F. However, hold onto your hats as gusty south-southeast winds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph, could make for a blustery day.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday night, increasing after 7:00pm. With lows around 56°F, it will remain windy, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph.

Tuesday is a mixed bag. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms amid mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will rise to a high near 71°F, accompanied by south winds blowing at 15 to 20 mph.

Tuesday night transitions to mostly clear conditions, with lows dipping to around 39°F, as winds shift to the west-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Midweek brings clearer skies on Wednesday, with abundant sunshine and a high near 59°F. Winds will be calmer, blowing from the north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night poses the risk of frost, especially after 5:00am, with partly cloudy skies and lows around 35°F. A north wind of around 10 mph may exacerbate the chilly conditions.

As Thursday rolls in, anticipate areas of frost in the early morning hours, clearing to reveal sunny skies later in the day. Highs will reach around 61°F, with a steady north wind around 10 mph.

Thursday night offers clear conditions, with lows around 38°F, as winds shift from northwest to southwest after midnight.

