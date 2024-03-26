Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis takes down Bellarmine, 6-1

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team claimed a 6-1 Atlantic Sun Conference victory against Bellarmine on Tuesday at the Michael O. Buchanon Park Indoor Tennis Facility.
Austin Peay (8-6, 4-1 ASUN) took the doubles point with wins on courts one and two. Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba defeated Marika Caruk and Yeva Kramarova, 6-4. Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen won, 6-1, against Vendula Kryslova and Lillie Willis. Nikola Kollaritsch and Liann Grosso’s match against Yu-Hua Cheng and Asia Fontana went unfinished at 5-3.
The Governors won five singles matches, only dropping the match on court five.
Leder defeated Caruk on court one, 6-2, 6-1. Torrealba took a 6-3, 6-4 victory against Kryslova on court two. Baranov took down Kramarova, 6-0, 6-1, on court three. Fontana had a 6-4, 6-2 victory against Kollaritsch, and Pauline Bruns took a 5-7, 6-2, 10-7 win on court six against Liann Grosso.
Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team heads to Conway, Arkansas for a Thursday 11:00am match against the Central Arkansas Bears.
Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Results
Singles
- Jana Leder def. Marika Caruk, 6-2, 6-1
- Denise Torrealba def. Vendula Kryslova, 6-3, 6-4
- Sophia Baranov def. Yeva Kramarova, 6-0, 6-1
- Asia Fontana def. Nikola Kollaritsch, 6-4, 6-2
- Lillie Willis def. Luca Bohlen, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7
- Pauline Bruns def. Liann Grosso, 5-7, 6-2, 10-7
Doubles
- Sophia Baranov / Denise Torrealba def. Marika Caruk / Yeva Kramarova, 6-4
- Jana Leder / Luca Bohlen def. Vendula Kryslova / Lillie Willis , 6-1
- Nikola Kollaritsch / Liann Grosso vs. Yu-Hua Cheng / Asia Fontana, unfinished at 5-3