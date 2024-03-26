50.4 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Women's Tennis takes down Bellarmine, 6-1
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis takes down Bellarmine, 6-1

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Earns Fourth ASUN Win Against Bellarmine. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Earns Fourth ASUN Win Against Bellarmine. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisBowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team claimed a 6-1 Atlantic Sun Conference victory against Bellarmine on Tuesday at the Michael O. Buchanon Park Indoor Tennis Facility.

Austin Peay (8-6, 4-1 ASUN) took the doubles point with wins on courts one and two. Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba defeated Marika Caruk and Yeva Kramarova, 6-4. Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen won, 6-1, against Vendula Kryslova and Lillie Willis. Nikola Kollaritsch and Liann Grosso’s match against Yu-Hua Cheng and Asia Fontana went unfinished at 5-3.

The Governors won five singles matches, only dropping the match on court five. 

Leder defeated Caruk on court one, 6-2, 6-1. Torrealba took a 6-3, 6-4 victory against Kryslova on court two. Baranov took down Kramarova, 6-0, 6-1, on court three. Fontana had a 6-4, 6-2 victory against Kollaritsch, and Pauline Bruns took a 5-7, 6-2, 10-7 win on court six against Liann Grosso. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team heads to Conway, Arkansas for a Thursday 11:00am match against the Central Arkansas Bears.

Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Results

Singles

  1. Jana Leder def. Marika Caruk, 6-2, 6-1
  2. Denise Torrealba def. Vendula Kryslova, 6-3, 6-4
  3. Sophia Baranov def. Yeva Kramarova, 6-0, 6-1
  4. Asia Fontana def. Nikola Kollaritsch, 6-4, 6-2
  5. Lillie Willis def. Luca Bohlen, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7 
  6. Pauline Bruns def. Liann Grosso, 5-7, 6-2, 10-7

Doubles

  1. Sophia Baranov / Denise Torrealba def. Marika Caruk / Yeva Kramarova, 6-4
  2. Jana Leder / Luca Bohlen def. Vendula Kryslova / Lillie Willis , 6-1
  3. Nikola Kollaritsch / Liann Grosso vs. Yu-Hua Cheng / Asia Fontana, unfinished at 5-3
Previous article
Unleash Your Inner Hero: Donate Blood with the American Red Cross, Get an Exclusive Godzilla x Kong T-Shirt
Next article
APSU Men’s Tennis falls to Bellarmine, 7-0
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online