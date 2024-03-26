Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis takes down Bellarmine, 6-1

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team claimed a 6-1 Atlantic Sun Conference victory against Bellarmine on Tuesday at the Michael O. Buchanon Park Indoor Tennis Facility.

Austin Peay (8-6, 4-1 ASUN) took the doubles point with wins on courts one and two. Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba defeated Marika Caruk and Yeva Kramarova, 6-4. Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen won, 6-1, against Vendula Kryslova and Lillie Willis. Nikola Kollaritsch and Liann Grosso’s match against Yu-Hua Cheng and Asia Fontana went unfinished at 5-3.

The Governors won five singles matches, only dropping the match on court five.

Leder defeated Caruk on court one, 6-2, 6-1. Torrealba took a 6-3, 6-4 victory against Kryslova on court two. Baranov took down Kramarova, 6-0, 6-1, on court three. Fontana had a 6-4, 6-2 victory against Kollaritsch, and Pauline Bruns took a 5-7, 6-2, 10-7 win on court six against Liann Grosso.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team heads to Conway, Arkansas for a Thursday 11:00am match against the Central Arkansas Bears.

Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Results



Singles

Doubles