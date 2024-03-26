50.4 F
Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours

By Tony Centonze
Kaitlin Remini, Carrie Brannock and Brittney Parham

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce held its January Business After Hours at Holiday Inn Clarksville Northeast.

The gathering took place inside the hotel’s casual on-site restaurant, Burger Theory. The restaurant featured a variety of gourmet burgers, signature wraps, including the Philly cheesesteak and firecracker shrimp, and a selection of appetizers and desserts.

The networking event, which is held monthly, had a great turnout, with dozens of local business owners and leaders gathering around great food and frosty beverages.

