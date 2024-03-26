Montgomery County holds Groundbreaking in North Clarksville for Library, Animal Care and Control

Montgomery County, TN – The rains held off last Friday as over 100 people gathered to celebrate the long-anticipated groundbreaking of Montgomery County’s North Public Library Branch and the new Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) facility at 435 Jordan Road. Both facilities are expected to open in fall 2025.

Montgomery Mayor Wes Golden began by thanking former Mayor Jim Durrett for his leadership in starting the projects. He also thanked the Montgomery County Commissioners, past and present, who were part of the efforts, the Library Foundation, which raised additional funds for the library project, Friends of the Library, County Engineering, and the many supportive residents.

“There have been some bumps along the way but we are moving ahead for the citizens who live on this side of the community. This is a blessing for our kids and the adults who will have these additional resources for years to come. When I think about all of the great memories that will be made here, it just makes my heart smile,” said Mayor Golden.

MCACC Director Dave Kaske thanked everyone involved in the project and gave heartfelt remarks about his staff and their dedication to serving animals in difficult conditions.

“This building will be constructed with the primary focus of future growth, animal welfare, and support of our staff. For the first time, our staff will be provided with all of the necessary tools and features to complete their tasks, allowing them to focus more of their time on animal enrichment not only to help lost and broken animals in our community but also to expand the minds of children and families who live in Montgomery County,” said Kaske.

Library Director Christina Riedel followed, praising the library staff, foundation, and board.

“This is a tremendous moment in time. Many years of hard work, compromises made, collaborations developed, and public support moved this project forward. I look forward to a bright future and developing a library system based on hope, data-driven decisions excellent teamwork, and many, many hearts dedicated to serving our patrons,” said Riedel.

Wrapping up was Library Board Chair Dr. Quentin Humberd who explained why libraries were still relevant to learning and exploring.

“I look back and understand that our libraries are essential to our freedom as individuals, communities, and even as a nation. This new library we are breaking ground on today, as well as all libraries, enshrine our first amendment rights of freedoms to express ourselves along with the right to believe what matters to us,” said Humberd.

Kaske and Riedel commented on their excitement in working together to bring programs that would enrich the community and the work of both facilities.

The speakers also thanked the Montgomery County Engineering Department, led by Nick Powell, for their hard work and creativity on the projects. Architect Doug Jones and Engineer Kris Olson are the County project leads for the library and shelter.

Land for the Library’s north branch was purchased in 2018. Delays for the project were based on costs and unanticipated revenue projections due to COVID-19. Planning for the new Montgomery County Animal Care and Control facility began six years ago with challenges locating property and a sale that fell through due to unforeseen circumstances. The developments led to the shared location between the north library branch and the new animal shelter.



Montgomery County Commissioners Joshua Beal, Joe Creek, Rashidah Leverett, Autumn Simmons, Joe Smith, and Jeremiah Walker, the commissioner for that area, attended the event. Senator Bill Powers, Representative Jeff Burkhart, and Representative Ronnie Glynn were also invited and in attendance.



The Clarksville-Montgomery County Library and Montgomery County Animal Control and Care are funded through the Montgomery County Government.



For more information on these departments and their volunteering opportunities, visit mcgtn.org.

Photo Gallery