Trazo Meadery Offers a Taste of Tradition and Innovation in Clarksville

Written by Alexandra Arnold

Clarksville, TN – Spring is the season of bees and trying new things. What better way to be in the spring spirit than trying mead at Trazo Meadery?

Trazo Meadery, named after the founder (Travis) and his grandmother (Zola), opened its doors in 2020 between the Roxy Regional Theatre and Blackhorse Pub & Brewery. Inside is a warm atmosphere with colorful art adorning the walls. Bee imagery can be seen in the additional outdoor seating.

Trazo Meadery all started with some yeast. Travis loved the sourdough bread his grandmother would make every week when he was younger. When Zola passed, she gave the sourdough yeast to Travis. Travis feeds it, keeps it alive to this day, and uses it at the meadery.

What exactly is mead? Mead, known as “nectar from the gods”, is an ancient alcoholic beverage made from fermented honey. The process is very similar to making wine. Collecting honey is a more difficult process than collecting grapes, so wine became the more popular choice.

To make mead, water, and yeast are added to honey. The sugar causes fermentation to occur.

The different flavors of the mead at Trazo come from the different honey used, allowing for an eclectic collection of beverages. Every honey is unique! “While lots of meaderies add spices or fruit, we focus on showcasing the flavor of each particular honey,” said David Powell, Trazo’s “mazer”. Trazo Meadery makes sure the honey is the highlight of the drink.

Trazo serves a wide variety of drinks and cuisine. In addition to mead, Trazo is also famous for their lemonade and ciders. They have created many cocktails using their mead and cider.

During Halloween, you can get a taste of their “Time Warp cocktail,” consisting of mead and a blend of blood orange and rosemary syrups. A “meadarita” is another original from Trazo, using their tequila, barrel-aged mead and citrus juices.

When it comes to good eats, Trazo’s got you covered with a lovely selection of items that pair well with mead and cider! They offer specially sourced charcuterie boards, flatbreads, soups and bruschettas – their Bacon Gouda Grilled Cheese being a fan favorite of customers.

You can also buy mead by the bottle if you would like to take some home with you. Additionally, Trazo Meadery merchandise, such as T-shirts and hats, is available so you can show your support for the business.

Not only does Trazo offer a Halloween-themed drink, they also host a Valentine’s dinner. This year will be their 3rd year offering this experience. At the dinner, they have a fixed-price menu that includes an appetizer, salad, entree, dessert, and drinks.

When we use something from nature, it is important to give back. Trazo Meadery does this by raising awareness for bees and their byproducts.

David says, “We try to offer our customers information about bees and the history of mead when they visit us.” This year, Trazo is doing monthly videos to show how David is taking care of Trazo’s apiary on their Adams farm.

The world is being reintroduced to mead, thanks to Trazo Meadery. Trazo Meadery was the first of its kind in Tennessee so it is very special to both the owners and the City of Clarksville.

“Trazo was the first meadery to be licensed in Tennessee, but we’re happy that more are popping up, like Honey Tree in Nashville,” said David.

It is hoped that with Trazo Meadery, more Clarksvillians can widen their palate and try a taste of a not-so-new sweet treat!

You can find more information about Trazo Meadery, mead, and the bees on their website, www.trazomead.com

You can also order bottles of mead and merchandise.