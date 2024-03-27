APSU Baseball hosts Bellarmine for Three Games Series

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will end their current six-game homestand with a three-game Atlantic Sun Conference series versus Bellarmine this Thursday through Saturday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, looking to get back to their winning ways to close out the month of March.

The Governors (15-16, 1-5 ASUN) and Knights (11-17, 3-3 ASUN) open the three-game set with a Thursday 6:00pm contest, followed by a single game Friday at 3:00pm and conclude the series with a Saturday single game at 12:30pm.

Austin Peay State University is led offensively by junior first baseman Kylie Campbell, who enters the series batting .408, with four doubles, four triples, and a home run, while scoring a team best 22 runs and driving in 18.

Campbell is followed by freshman centerfielder Brie Howard, who is batting at a .391 clip, with three doubles, a triple and a team-high six home runs. She also leads the team with 26 RBIs and has scored 17 runs.

Junior third baseman/designated player Macee Roberts is the third Gov currently hitting over .300 after the team’s first 31 games, coming into the series batting .303, with six doubles, a triple and a home run, while driving in 15 and scoring 11 runs.

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel (8-8, 2.41 ERA, 91 K’s) leads the APSU Govs pitching staff, while Samantha Miener (4-6, 3.13 ERA, 30 K’s), Ashley Martin (2-1, 3.21 ERA, 31 K’s) and Payton Harris (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 K) have also picked up wins this season for Austin Peay.

For Bellarmine, Chloe Collins (.321 4 HR, 15 RBI) is the lone Knight batting over .300 this season, while in the circle, Claire Lehmkuhler leads the Knights pitching staff, with an 8-8 record, a 2.90 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 79.2 innings pitched.

Between the Lines

Austin Peay State University is 11-8 all-time versus Bellarmine.

Jordan Benefiel needs two wins to become the third pitcher in program history to reach 50 career wins.

Brie Howard has reached base in 16 consecutive games, the 10th longest such streak by an APSU softball player since 2000.

The 2024 senior class needs one more win to reach 100 wins in their careers and become the fourth senior class in program history to reach that milestone.

The APSU Govs have 13 triples this season in 31 games, already besting last year’s total of 12 (51 games).

