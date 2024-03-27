44.3 F
APSU Women’s Tennis heads to Central Arkansas, Thursday

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Travels to Conway for Clash with Central Arkansas. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team heads to Conway, Arkansas, for an Atlantic Sun Conference matchup against Central Arkansas for a Thursday 11:00am match at the UCA Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (8-6, 4-1 ASUN) enters Thursday’s matchup after a 6-1 victory against Florida Gulf Coast. The APSU Govs took the doubles point with wins on courts one and two. Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba defeated Marika Caruk and Yeva Kramarova, 6-4. Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen won, 6-1, against Vendula Kryslova and Lillie Willis.

Central Arkansas (10-8, 2-2 ASUN) is coming off a 6-1 win against Queens. Vichitraporn Vimuktananda and Sumomo Hamanaga gained a doubles victory, with Konomi Miyakawa and Seohyun Park following their lead to give the Sugar Bears the early lead. UCA won five singles matches, only dropping the match on court one. 

This will be the seventh meeting between the Governors and the Sugar Bears. The Governors lead the all-time series, 4-2. In the last meeting, the Governors took a 5-2 win in Conway. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hosts Kennesaw State for a April 5th 10:00am match at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

