Austin Peay State University Baseball takes to the road to face Kennesaw State

Kennesaw, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team continues its five-game road trip with a key Atlantic Sun Conference battle when it meets Kennesaw State in a three-game series, Thursday-Saturday, at Stillwell Baseball Stadium.

The three-game set starts with a Thursday 5:00pm CT game, followed by another start on Friday at 5:00pm CT. The series concludes with a Saturday noon CT meeting.

Scene Setter

Austin Peay State University has won its first two ASUN series after downing Lipscomb and Queens. However, the APSU Govs are amidst a 14-game stretch that has seen them go 6-8 after starting the season 9-1.

Kennesaw State also won its first two league series with victories against North Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast. The Owls have not lost the opening game of a weekend series this season.

On The Mound For APSU

Right-hander Lyle Miller-Green gets the nod for Friday’s start after starting each of the season’s first four weeks as the Govs midweek starter. He won each of his first three appearances this season but did not earn decisions in his last two outings against Western Kentucky and Southeast Missouri.

Right-hander Jacob Weaver stays in his Friday spot in the rotation where he has started all six weekends this season. He looks to bounce back from a rough start against Queens that saw him allow a season-high nine runs in 4.1 innings, though the Govs went on to win that game 17-11.

Right-hander Andrew Devine also keeps his Saturday spot in the rotation where he has become one of the ASUN’s best starting pitchers in 2024. He has allowed two runs or less in each of his last five starts. Devine also leads the ASUN with 44 strikeouts and a .141 opponent’s batting average.

First Hacks

Austin Peay State University center fielder John Bay has a home run in six of his last 11 games which has seen him bat .366 (15-for-41) with 16 RBI while posting a .927 slugging percentage and .462 on-base percentage.

Right fielder/first baseman Harrison Brown has five hits, three home runs, and six RBI in eight games since returning to the lineup on March 12th.

Utility man Jaden Brown has put together a seven-game hit streak that has seen him hit .400 (10-for-25) with a double, triple, and four RBI. He has a hit in 15 of his 18 games played this season.

APSU catcher Trevor Conley extended his hit streak to nine games with a base hit in the Auburn series opener on March 8th. However, he was injured in that game and has missed the Govs’ last 11 games.

Catcher Keaton Cottam went 1-for-3 at Ole Miss and has a hit in three of his four starts this season, including back-to-back starts.

Catcher Gus Freeman returned to the Govs’ lineup on March 9 at Auburn and went 2-for-5 with two RBI in his return. He has started eight games and is batting .308 (8-for-26) since his return.

Austin Peay State University shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar extended his hit streak to seven games with a ninth-inning three-run homer at Ole Miss. He is batting .455 (15-for-33) with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, and 15 RBI. Gazdar is fourth in the ASUN with a .400 batting average and is one of three ASUN hitters with 10 or more doubles.

Infielder Conner Gore made his season debut off the bench at Lipscomb on March 17. He had a hit in the first three games since returning, with two doubles and a triple among his four hits.

Right fielder Clayton Gray has home runs in back-to-back games after leading off the Ole Miss game with a home run. He is batting .545 (6-for-11) in the last two games with a double, two home runs, four RBI, and six runs scored.

Lyle Miller-Green, the ASUN Preseason Player of the Year, brings a streak of six straight multi-hit games into the week. He is batting .483 (14-for-29) during the streak with four doubles, five home runs, and 11 RBI.

APSU infielder Justin Olson pinch hit to lead off the ninth inning at Ole Miss Tuesday and belted his fourth home run of the season. It was his first home run since hitting two against UMES on February 25th.

Infielder Brody Szako extended his hit streak to seven games at Ole Miss Tuesday. He is batting .400 (12-for-30) with 10 RBI during the streak and has a double, triple, and three home runs.



Infielder Ambren Voitik led Austin Peay State University against Queens, batting .727 (8-for-11) with a double, two home runs, eight RBI, and six runs scored. His weekend included a grand slam in the series opener, Friday.



APSU infielders Andres Matias, Mateo Hernandez, and outfielder Nathan Barksdale have been part of the Govs’ “Hands Team,” each entering the game defensively when the Govs are leading late.

Govs Top Notes And Notables

Three SEC Dumbs

With its March 9th win at Auburn, the Governors picked up their third victory against a Southeastern Conference foe this season. It is the fifth time APSU has recorded three wins against the SEC in a season. The 2024 Govs join the 1974, 1980, 1990, and 1996 teams with three SEC wins.

Atop The Rankings

Austin Peay State University enters the weekend ranked No. 5 nationally in slugging percentage (.614) while ranking sixth in doubles (64) and home runs (53). The APSU Govs are also among the nation’s Top 10 in batting average (7th, .334).

Right fielder Lyle Miller-Green is ranked third nationally with 14 home runs and fifth with a .946 slugging percentage.

APSU center fielder John Bay is 21st nationally with 11 home runs and is 11th in Division I with a .860 slugging percentage.

Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar is the ASUN’s “Toughest Batter to Strikeout,” averaging a strikeout every 13.1 at-bats (32nd via NCAA) or in 6.7 percent of all plate appearances (35th via D1Baseball).



Starting pitcher Andrew Devine is one of only eight pitchers with multiple complete games this season.



Austin Peay State University reliever Titan Kennedy-Hayes leads the ASUN and is ranked 21st in Division I with four saves in 2024.

About the Kennesaw State Owls

Kennesaw State began its season losing its first two weekend series, first at UAB then at Clemson. However, the Owls won the opening game of each series.

KSU made its big statement this season with a series victory at Kentucky in the season’s third weekend. Kennesaw State dominated the first two games, winning 13-1 and 10-2, to clinch the series before the Wildcats salvaged a game with a 5-2 Sunday win.

Kennesaw State opened ASUN play with a series win against North Alabama, which was played in Madison, Alabama, then won its ASUN-opening series against FGCU last weekend.

Saturday starter Blake Aita has allowed only one run (none earned) in his last four starts, a span of 25.2 innings pitched without allowing an earned run. He has 31 strikeouts in those four starts and has allowed only 17 hits and 3 walks.

Friday starter Braden Osbolt has alternated wins and no decisions in his six outings this season. He picked up a win last week against FGCU, allowing only two runs over 5.0 innings. Osbolt has a 1.50 ERA in his three wins and a 7.90 ERA in his three no decisions.

At the plate, third baseman Isaac Bouton has seven of the Owls 19 home runs and seven of the team’s 39 doubles. He is batting .297 with a team-best 23 RBI.

Catcher Nick Hassan leads KSU in all three averages: batting (.414), slugging (.614), and on-base (.476). He has two four-hit outings this season. The first was a 4-for-6, five RBI effort in a win against Clemson on Feb. 23. The second was in the FGCU series finale on March 24.

Utility man Brayden Eidson also is batting above .400 this season, entering the weekend with a .407 average. He has seven doubles and two home runs this season.

Series Details

The Series: In three previous meetings, Austin Peay State University leads the series 2-1.

Notably: Austin Peay and Kennesaw State meet for the second straight season on Easter Weekend. The Govs won last season’s ASUN series, which was the first-ever meeting between the teams. Kennesaw State departs the ASUN after this season for Conference USA.

Broadcast Information

The game will be available on ESPN+ courtesy of the Ole Miss Athletics Department.

Follow Along

Keep up to date with all Governors baseball on the official website of Austin Peay State University Athletics – www.LetsGoPeay.com. Follow @GovsBSB on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram for all APSU Baseball updates and ticket information as they happen.