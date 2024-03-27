Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts 2024 Summer Camp now taking Registrations

Clarksville, TN – The Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) has gone retro to the 1990s for this year’s Summer Arts Camp. Aspiring young artists can join us for workshops in painting, ceramics, dance, and theatre — plus, campers will tie-dye their own camp T-shirts. Cowabunga!

Children ages 8-15 can choose from two weeks of immersive identical day camps. Registration is open now, and summer camps run from 9:00am – 5:00pm July 8th-12th and July 15th-19th. That’s the 411!

Participants will be placed into two groups, ages 8-10 and ages 11-15, with a maximum of 20 students per group (40 participants total). The $400.00 the camp fee covers all lunches, snacks, art supplies, and swag! Each camp session features top-tier instruction from Austin Peay State University professors and alumni using the University’s state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.

The Summer Arts Camp registration deadline is May 17th. You can reserve your child’s spot or learn more at the Summer Arts Camp website.

“The CSA is constantly striving to create a unique summer camp experience for our campers, and our focus is always on our mission to facilitate accessible community arts experiences,” said Kevin Loveland, director of the Community School of the Arts. We are excited to add new themed activities to this year’s camp.”

What to expect at Summer Arts Camp

Both camper age groups focus on age-appropriate arts activities and instruction. Campers will experience a morning session, followed by a snack break, a midday session and lunch. Each day will finish with a final afternoon session post-lunch and activity time. Campers will also have opportunities for outdoor play and counselor-facilitated games and activities.

At the end of each week, family members can visit campus to see their children participate in an art exhibition and performance, complete with a reception.

CSA Summer Arts Camp has four instructors and six camp assistants, all with completed background checks.

This year’s instructors are:

Eboné Amos, dance and movement. Amos is an assistant professor in the African American Studies program at Austin Peay State University, where she teaches African American history and culture through the lens of visual and performance art.

Amos is an assistant professor in the African American Studies program at Austin Peay State University, where she teaches African American history and culture through the lens of visual and performance art. Sarah Spillers, painting. Spillers majored in art at Austin Peay, and since graduation she has worked as an art educator within the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS). She is also an active artist, curator and muralist in the Clarksville and Nashville area.

Spillers majored in art at Austin Peay, and since graduation she has worked as an art educator within the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS). She is also an active artist, curator and muralist in the Clarksville and Nashville area. Alyssa Amos, theatre. Amos majored in theatre at Austin Peay Stat University and began serving as the CSA’s Youth Theatre instructor after graduation.

Amos majored in theatre at Austin Peay Stat University and began serving as the CSA’s Youth Theatre instructor after graduation. Galaxie Ruiz, ceramics. Ruiz is a current art major at Austin Peay and teaches Ceramics of Youth classes for the CSA during the school year.

To register for the Summer Arts Camp and learn more about the APSU Community School of the Arts, visit www.apsu.edu/csa. If you have any questions, email csa@apsu.edu.

Explore the firsthand experiences of previous campers: